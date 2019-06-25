Aussie Storage Center Co. To Raise $132M To Fund Deals

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Australian self-storage center operator National Storage REIT on Tuesday said it is undertaking an equity raising that could nab it as much as AU$190 million ($132.3 million) to help it fund a trove of acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand. According to the company's Australian Securities Exchange statement, NSR plans to raise that equity through an AU$170 million fully underwritten placement of new so-called stapled securities and an up to AU$20 million security purchase plan aimed at eligible investors in Australasia. The Australian Taxation Office website says stapled securities are created when at least two different securities are legally bound together,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS