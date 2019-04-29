Allegheny County Joins Air Pollution Suit Against US Steel

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania's health department has officially joined a lawsuit two environmental groups filed against U.S. Steel, saying Tuesday that the steelmaker’s facilities outside Pittsburgh exceeded their emissions limits after a Christmas Eve fire knocked out pollution controls for several months. The health department filed an intervenor’s complaint to join the lawsuit filed in late April by PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council, claiming that after the Dec. 24 fire at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works damaged equipment for scrubbing sulfur from the plant's byproducts, the Coke Works and two other mills that used those byproducts spent the next several months...

