Patent Transfers Dip Nearly A Quarter, With Tech Hardest Hit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Patent transfers decreased last year by 22%, a decline that hit the electronics, computer software and telecom sectors hardest, according to a report released Tuesday by CPA Global. The intellectual property and technology management company called the decline “unsurprising” in light of ongoing uncertainty over patent subject matter eligibility, which is often attributed to Supreme Court decisions that create confusion around eligibility and foster skittishness. The issue of patent eligibility has been the core focus of efforts in Congress to draft new patent legislation, with lawmakers promising to introduce a bill this summer that would expand eligibility while simultaneously emphasizing that...

