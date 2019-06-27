Fla. Insurance Agent Gets 8 Years For $25M Loan Fraud Scam

Law360, Miami (June 27, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday rejected a former Miami-area insurance broker's arguments that he played a minimal role in carrying out a $25 million loan fraud scheme with his brother, and handed down a matching sentence of more than eight years in prison. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said she was not persuaded that Stuart Alan Starr, 62, played only a minor role in conspiring with his brother and co-defendant, Glen Wayne Starr, whom she also sentenced to 101 months in prison in October after he reached a plea deal with prosecutors. She found...

