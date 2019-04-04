DOI, Tribes, Others Say Okla. Endangered Mussels Suit Fails

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation officials, the U.S. secretary of the interior and the mayor of Oklahoma City told a federal judge Monday there is no merit to a suit claiming Oklahoma City’s plan to siphon water from a state river would put endangered mussel species at risk. The defendants, which include the state’s governor, along with state and city water board executives, said nonprofit The Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance Inc.’s claims, which stem from concerns over the impact of a proposal to divert water from the southeastern Oklahoma river to the city, must be dismissed. In 2017, a permit was...

