Texas Anti-SLAPP Law Can't Kill Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Texas’ law preventing lawsuits aimed at blocking free speech can’t stop a company from suing a former employee it alleges took trade secrets, a state appeals court has held, citing an exception to the law tied to commercial speech. Kevin Rose had sought to dismiss a suit by his former employer, Scientific Machine & Welding Inc., that claimed breach of contract and trade-secret misappropriation under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. But a Texas trial court turned him down, and with the underlying case ongoing, Rose took an appeal of that decision to the state’s Third District Court of Appeals, which upheld...

