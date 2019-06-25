Doc Who Solicited Prostitute Sees $17.5M Arbitral Win Upheld

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals court backed an arbitrator’s decision to hand a $17.5 million award to a neurosurgeon who was fired from a health provider after he didn't disclose his arrest for soliciting prostitution, rejecting arguments that his ex-employer didn’t get a fair shake at a hearing. The Court of Appeals of the State of Washington on Monday affirmed David Newell’s award won in arbitration launched after he sued Swedish Health Services, which he claimed actually fired him in retaliation for complaints he made about its neuroscience institute chair. Swedish and its parent Providence Health & Services had argued the arbitrator...

