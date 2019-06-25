Freight Forwarding Exec Gets 18 Months For Price Fixing

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a Honduran executive of a Louisiana-based freight forwarding company to 18 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiring to fix prices of international freight forwarding services. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles sentenced Roberto Dip, the CEO of Dip Shipping Co., to 18 months in prison after he pled guilty in November to reaching agreements with competitors to fix prices for freight forwarding services. The judge also sentenced Dip Shipping’s manager Jason Handal to 15 months in prison. He also had pled guilty with Dip in November. Dip, who was detained pending trial for five months...

