The Top Patent Cases Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- From state sovereign immunity to the on-sale bar, there have been several important patent rulings in the first six months of 2019. Here is a recap to get you up to speed as we head into the back half of the year. Return Mail Inc. v. U.S. Postal Service The Supreme Court this month ruled that federal agencies can't challenge patents in America Invents Act reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, handing a win to an Alabama company whose patent was invalidated at the request of the U.S. Postal Service. The AIA states that a "person" can mount a...

