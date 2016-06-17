Biggest Native American Rulings Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court — with Justice Neil Gorsuch playing a pivotal role — handed close wins this year to two Native American tribes, backing their rights to be shielded from a state fuel tax and to hunt under their treaties, while circuit courts protected tribe members' access to broadband and heightened tribal officers' exposure to tort suits. Here, Law360 looks back at some of the headline-making decisions in Native American law in the first half of 2019. Washington State Department of Licensing v. Cougar Den Inc. In a case pitting the Yakama Nation's treaty rights against the state of Washington's...

