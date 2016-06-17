Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Biggest Native American Rulings Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court — with Justice Neil Gorsuch playing a pivotal role — handed close wins this year to two Native American tribes, backing their rights to be shielded from a state fuel tax and to hunt under their treaties, while circuit courts protected tribe members' access to broadband and heightened tribal officers' exposure to tort suits.

Here, Law360 looks back at some of the headline-making decisions in Native American law in the first half of 2019.

Washington State Department of Licensing v. Cougar Den Inc.

In a case pitting the Yakama Nation's treaty rights against the state of Washington's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3480 Consumer Credit

Date Filed

June 17, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 10, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 2, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

January 5, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 25, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 16, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 16, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies