Korean Cos. Challenge Tariffs On Carbon Steel Pipes

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Two South Korean steel companies have challenged the methodology behind the U.S. Department of Commerce’s tariffs on its imported carbon steel welded pipes, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade they want a recalculation because the department “impermissibly relied” on findings from a separate investigation. In separate complaints filed Tuesday, Dong-a Steel Co., or Dosco, and Kukje Steel Co. Ltd. contended that Commerce’s May decision to hand them anti-dumping duties of 20.79% and 12.81%, respectively, in a review of an anti-dumping duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes was based on a number of mistakes in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS