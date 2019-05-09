Insurer Says Utility Flip-Flopped On Cause Of $7M Damage

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Westport Insurance urged a South Carolina court on Tuesday to toss a $7 million coverage suit brought by a water utility company in charge of installing a PVC pipeline under the Kiawah River, arguing the company has changed its tune regarding the cause of the damage. Westport Insurance Corp. told the court that Kiawah Island Utility Inc.’s coverage claims should be tossed because the company has allegedly taken differing stances regarding the root of the issues that caused the damage to the pipeline project. In a separate suit seeking coverage from the water company, Westport argues that Kiawah said the damage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS