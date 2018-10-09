McKinsey Draws More Heat With New App In Coal Co. Ch. 11

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A mine worker's union, the federal bankruptcy watchdog and implacable foe Jay Alix have all objected to McKinsey & Co.'s proposed re-submission of an application to assist Westmoreland Coal Co. with its since-completed $1.4 billion restructuring, with Alix blasting the request as yet another episode of McKinsey's "disclosure kabuki." All three objections were filed Monday evening and came in response to McKinsey's request earlier this month to drop Westmoreland's November 2018 application to hire it and simply file a new application that would retroactively cover all of Westmoreland's eight-month-long bankruptcy instead. That request raised eyebrows with all three parties, in large...

