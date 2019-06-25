SEC Targets NJ Broker Over Illicit Securities Swaps

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT) -- An international securities broker and its New Jersey-based CEO tricked foreign retail investors into buying unregistered security-based swaps through false marketing and bilked them out of over $400,000, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in New Jersey federal court. The SEC brought several securities fraud claims Tuesday against Worldwide Markets Ltd. and its CEO, Thomas F. Plaut, alleging that they solicited investments through a deceptive website and other misleading marketing materials touting the ability to “own and trade” stocks and options. Investors who thought they were purchasing stock unwittingly bought another type of security known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS