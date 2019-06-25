Paid Family, Medical Leave Plan Becomes Law In Connecticut

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed legislation that will give workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave for the arrival of a new child or a serious health condition, among other things, when it takes effect in January 2022. An Act Concerning Paid Family And Medical Leave was passed by the state's House and Senate in May. With the new law, which some have said seems to be the most generous in the nation, Connecticut joins a growing number of states — including California, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts — that have enacted their own paid leave programs....

