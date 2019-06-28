Sotomayor, Breyer Vie For Chattiest High Court Justice

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- On the U.S. Supreme Court's famously "hot" bench, Justice Sonia Sotomayor stood out once again as the most active questioner this term, speaking up more often than any of her colleagues. A Law360 analysis found that Justice Sotomayor had more remarks per oral argument than any of her eight colleagues over nearly 70 arguments during the 2018 Supreme Court term, surpassing her fellow loquacious liberal, Justice Stephen Breyer. The 65-year-old Bronx native spoke an average of 24 remarks per case, six more than Justice Breyer’s 18. “She believes, as she should, that her perspective and her opinions are important,” said Carolyn...

