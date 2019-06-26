NJ Governor Knocks Lawmakers For Dropping Opioid Fee

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Saying New Jersey's Legislature has given opioid manufacturers a pass by dropping a proposed opioid fee from the state budget, the governor has taken to the bully pulpit to urge increased fees on companies that manufacture and distribute opioids. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, reiterated his call Tuesday for an opioid fee as part of the 2020 fiscal year budget and said the Legislature, which removed the proposal from its own proposed budget plan, was burdening New Jersey taxpayers with the costs of having to fund opioid recovery. Democrats control both legislative chambers. The governor's proposal would increase the assessment on...

