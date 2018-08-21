Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say Rep. Hunter Used Campaign Cash To Fund Affairs

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- California Republican Congressman Duncan D. Hunter illegally used campaign cash to finance extramarital affairs, and his wife might testify about other misuses of donated dollars, prosecutors said Monday in a flurry of filings in California federal court.

The government said Hunter, who has been charged with a raft of campaign finance violations, started using funds from his electoral war chest for “a series of intimate relationships” with lobbyists and staffers on Capitol Hill shortly after he arrived in Washington, D.C., following the 2008 election.

“Precisely because each of the women worked as lobbyists or congressional staffers, Hunter may suggest that he...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

August 21, 2018

