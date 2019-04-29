Rent The Runway Skirts $3M Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Designer clothing rental service Rent the Runway was able to momentarily shake a burgeoning rival's $3 million antitrust lawsuit, as a California federal judge sent each of the newer company's claims back to the drawing board. Following a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu agreed to discard FashionPass Inc.'s suit accusing its more established competitor of wielding its market power to keep suppliers from working with the startup fashion rental business. But Judge Wu said FashionPass can make each of its claims again in a retooled complaint. "The court would grant plaintiff leave to amend to the extent plaintiff...

