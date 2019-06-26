Midyear Report: 5 Immigration Policies To Watch

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- In the second half of 2019, the Trump administration is eyeing reforms to employment-based immigration, ranging from overhauling the EB-5 investor visa program to eliminating work authorization for H-1B skilled workers' spouses, while also pursuing several measures to clamp down on unauthorized immigrants. Here are five policy developments to monitor in the next six months. Eliminating Protections for Migrant Children in Detention Immigration advocates can expect to see a finalized version of the Trump administration's proposed changes to the Flores agreement — a 1997 settlement that established standards of care for migrant kids in custody — in September, as part of the...

