Nelson Mullins Lures Transactions Pro To Boston Office

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has beefed up its Massachusetts presence with the addition of a transactional attorney to its corporate finance group, saying he has made the move over from alternative credit investment manager THL Credit. James W. Bartling has joined Nelson Mullins as a partner in its Boston office, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement, bringing with him years of transactional experience working with credit borrowers and providers. Bartling told Law360 on Wednesday that he was looking forward to going back to the world of private practice after working in-house for the past few years. “For me...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS