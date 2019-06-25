A 'Rush' Of Offensive Trademarks? Maybe Not

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is predicting that the high court’s decision to strike down a ban on offensive trademark registrations will lead to a “rush” of vulgar brand names, but some experts aren’t quite as worried. Justice Sotomayor’s dire prediction came in a dissent from the court’s Monday ruling in Iancu v. Brunetti that struck down the Lanham Act’s ban on the registration of “immoral or scandalous” trademarks. The court’s majority said the rule violated the First Amendment because it “disfavors certain ideas.” Without that provision, Justice Sotomayor warned, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would have "no statutory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS