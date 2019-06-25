Omarosa Hit With Justice Dept. Suit Over Ethics Violations

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The federal government went after former White House staffer Omarosa for civil fees Tuesday, alleging in a new suit that the “Apprentice” star refused to file a required public financial disclosure report after she was fired. Omarosa Manigault Newman — who publicly goes by her first name only — was director of communications for President Donald Trump from January 2017 until she was cut loose that December. Under federal ethics law, Omarosa was supposed to file a “termination” financial disclosure report by mid-January 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice said in Tuesday’s suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. But a year...

