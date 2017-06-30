Delist Yellowstone Grizzlies Despite 'Charisma,' 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park no longer need to be under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, groups of ranchers and hunters told the Ninth Circuit, urging the panel to reinstate a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision removing federal protections for the "charismatic" bears. FWS is not required to analyze the effect of delisting a segment of the national grizzly bear population on the greater grizzly population, according to a brief filed June 21 by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, the Wyoming Stock Growers and other local farmers and ranchers. They argued that a Montana federal judge expanded...

