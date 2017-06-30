Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Delist Yellowstone Grizzlies Despite 'Charisma,' 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park no longer need to be under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, groups of ranchers and hunters told the Ninth Circuit, urging the panel to reinstate a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision removing federal protections for the "charismatic" bears.

FWS is not required to analyze the effect of delisting a segment of the national grizzly bear population on the greater grizzly population, according to a brief filed June 21 by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, the Wyoming Stock Growers and other local farmers and ranchers.

They argued that a Montana federal judge expanded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Montana

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 30, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®