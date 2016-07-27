Vectura Demands Another $44M In Inhaler IP Clash

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- British pharma company Vectura has asked a Delaware federal judge to pile another nearly $44 million onto the damages GlaxoSmithKline owes after a jury found GSK willfully infringed a patent covering inhalers, saying the company is still selling the products and doesn’t plan to stop. Vectura Limited asked Tuesday for about $10.5 million in supplemental damages for continued sale of the infringing inhalers from Jan. 1 through May 16 and for more than $33 million in enhanced damages on top of the nearly $90 million a jury said GSK owes for the infringement. “There is no indication that GSK intends to cease...

