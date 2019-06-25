Mueller Will Testify Before Congress Next Month, Dems Say

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify in front of Congress next month about his investigation into contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, two House Democrats announced Tuesday while publishing a subpoena letter to Mueller. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a tweet that Mueller would testify in an open session before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on the Judiciary on July 17, while acknowledging the special counsel's expressed desire for his written report to speak for itself. "Nevertheless, the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions," the...

