Developer Suing RBS Wins Delay Amid Counsel Shakeup

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 8:11 PM BST) -- A property developer suing RBS for allegedly intentionally wrecking his business for profit won an extension for trial preparation on Wednesday, allowing time for his new law firm to review materials including a recently published regulatory report into the bank's discredited restructuring group. Master Julia Clark in a hearing granted Oliver Morley an extension for exchanging witness statements in his case challenging Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of his company after it incurred a loss on a £75 million ($95 million) loan and a £49 million interest rate collar in 2006. Master Clark said that Morley's new lawyers at Cook Young...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS