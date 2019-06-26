K&L Gates, Gibson Dunn Steer $700M Littlejohn Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Littlejohn said Wednesday it will take on the distribution segment of aerospace and industrial company Kaman Corporation for $700 million in a deal steered by Gibson Dunn and K&L Gates. Affiliates of the Connecticut-based Littlejohn & Co. LLC will snap up the business for $700 million in cash, according to the announcement. Kaman’s industrial arm distributes components and automation supplies for a wide range of industries, according to its website. The move will let Kaman focus on its higher-margin aerospace segment, which designs and manufactures systems and components for commercial and military customers, the announcement said. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS