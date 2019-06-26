Pa. Justices To Hear Quadriplegic Man's Snow Tube Injury Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up an appeal from a man who claims a ski resort's negligence left him quadriplegic after a 2013 snow tubing accident. The state Supreme Court didn't offer any comment in its order, but said the issues presented by the petition are conflicts with existing law stemming from the lower courts' decisions. A divided Superior Court panel upheld a summary judgment last August in favor of Snow Time Inc., saying Ray Bourgeois failed to prove the actions of the ski resort operator were reckless or grossly negligent leading up to his injury....

