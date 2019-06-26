Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill To Approve Tribe's Water Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A bill that would ratify a settlement reached between the state of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to end a decadeslong water rights fight was reintroduced to Congress on Tuesday by two of the state’s lawmakers. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., reintroduced the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Water Rights Settlement Agreement Act that would give congressional approval to the agreement, reached in 2016 after a decade of negotiation, that quantifies the tribe’s right to water in the Delaware River Basin. Sen. Moran first introduced the bill in 2017, and last September it was marked up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS