Bill Would Revoke Medals For Wounded Knee Massacre

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Three U.S. House members are co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would rescind 20 medals of honor awarded to soldiers who took part in the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890, an event about which Congress officially expressed “deep regret” in a 1990 resolution. The Remove the Stain Act sponsored by representatives Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Denny Heck, D-Wash., and Paul Cook, R-Calif., would revoke the medals awarded to 20 U.S. Army soldiers who participated in the killings on a South Dakota reservation of as many as 300 Lakotas, including about 60 women and children, in a campaign to quell Indian uprisings during the...

