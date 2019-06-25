Feds Dragging Feet On Loan Cancellation Bids, Students Say

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education is violating federal law by refusing to make decisions on applications to cancel federal loans from more than 158,000 students who attended for-profit colleges, a new proposed class action claims. The Massachusetts-based Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School announced the former students' suit on Tuesday, the latest in a string of cases against the department and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over Obama-era student loan protections. The complaint, filed in California federal court, says that even though students are able to cancel any federal loans they might have if their schools defraud them, the department hasn’t...

