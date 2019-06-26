Dems Float Bill To Strengthen Public-Sector Unions

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats on Wednesday proposed a labor law overhaul that would let public-sector workers organize across the country, just shy of a year after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt public-sector unions a body blow in its Janus decision. The Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act, which was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, would extend workers' organizing rights in 20 states that don't let all workers unionize and make it easier for workers to maintain unions, among other things. But the proposal would not undo Janus v. AFSCME, which held that it violates the First Amendment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS