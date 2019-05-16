Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allstate, Electrolux Settle 11 Dryer Fire Suits In Mediation

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Allstate Insurance Co. and Electrolux Home Products Inc. have reached mediated settlements on nearly a dozen lawsuits over allegedly defective clothes dryers that caught fire, and more such deals may be on their way, according to a federal court filing in Pennsylvania.

In a joint motion Tuesday to stay one of the myriad lawsuits alleging Electrolux sold “ball-hitch” dryers that trapped lint in places where it could catch fire, Allstate and Electrolux noted that 11 cases that had formerly been consolidated in Philadelphia’s federal court had been settled. They said another round of mediation is planned for October in California to...

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Prop. Damage Prod. Liability

Date Filed

May 16, 2019

