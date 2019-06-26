Fla. Homeowner Can't Sue Over Historic Designation

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court affirmed Wednesday that a homeowner can’t sue the city of Coral Gables for designating a property as historic, which the owner says led to a $7 million loss, because the city’s ordinance predates a state law that would allow the claims. Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal said Cascar LLC, which owns the two-acre waterfront property in the exclusive neighborhood of Gables Estates, cannot sue under the Bert J. Harris Jr. Property Rights Protection Act, which provides a remedy for landowners whose property has been inordinately burdened by government action but not to the extent of a...

