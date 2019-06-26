USCIS Allowing FOIA Requests To Be Submitted Online

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Freedom of Information Act requesters can now digitally submit and track their public records inquiries to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, another step toward the agency’s goal of bringing the entire FOIA process online. USCIS said Tuesday that its FOIA Immigration Records System, or FIRST, will now allow anyone with a USCIS account to request their own records through an online system, updating a process that has previously been done over email, mail or fax. The agency added that “soon” FOIA requesters will also be able to submit requests for non-A-File material, such as federal policies and correspondence. A-Files refer to...

