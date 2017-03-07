BlueHippo Contempt Ruling Violated Automatic Stay: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The disgraced CEO of alleged consumer lending scam BlueHippo Funding LLC bought himself more time Wednesday as he grapples with a $13.4 million judgment, after the Second Circuit found that a lower court violated the automatic stay by finding him in contempt just days after he had filed for personal bankruptcy. Joseph Rensin filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in February 2017, a move the Federal Trade Commission called a "transparent attempt to avoid the consequences" of his refusal to pay the $13.4 million judgment entered the year before. In Wednesday's four-page summary order, however, a three-judge panel said that although it...

