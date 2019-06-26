Venezuela Citgo Appointees Sue Over Board Makeup

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The fight over who runs Venezuela and its vast oil industry landed in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, when several people named as Citgo directors by the country's disputed president, Nicolás Maduro, sued to wrest control of the company from another group. Six plaintiffs who say they are "duly appointed" directors of Citgo Petroleum and its holding company, which is controlled by a Venezuela state-owned company, is challenging an "ad hoc board" of Citgo named by Juan Guaidó, Maduro's chief rival who has named himself the country's interim president. The suit was brought by six people against nine others, and nominally...

