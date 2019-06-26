Fla. Court Reverses Jury Verdict In RJ Reynolds' Favor

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a jury verdict in favor of R.J. Reynolds in an Engle progeny case, saying that the verdict against a deceased smoker was based on speculation. The appeals court said that the lower court erred when it didn't direct a verdict in favor of the estate of Totsie Fleming, who died in 2009 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused by smoking. According to the opinion, the estate and R.J. Reynolds had agreed her claims would be time-barred, unless she knew that she had COPD before May 1990, the cutoff for membership in the Engle v....

