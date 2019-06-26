NJ Gov. Berates College Grant Cut As July 1 Shutdown Looms

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- With four days before a threatened government shutdown, New Jersey's governor continued his budgetary publicity blitz Wednesday, using community college funding as a backdrop for his vision of tax policy that he says favors citizens over special interests. The latest comments from Gov. Phil Murphy came amid another campaign-style event he hosted at Passaic Community College in Paterson in which the first-term Democrat blasted the Legislature's plans to cut a popular higher education grant program, underscoring how far apart the two sides still are from reaching a compromise. Murphy said the legislative budget reduced funding to the grant program by almost 50%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS