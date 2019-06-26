Dems Want State Dept.'s Legal Views On Iran Strikes

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Two senior House Democrats have demanded that the U.S. Department of State hand over any legal analysis it had put together to justify military action against Iran, building on other lawmakers' ongoing efforts to stop the Trump administration from acting against Iran without congressional approval. Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, had declined to address at a June 20 hearing whether he believed that the administration was legally authorized to attack Iran under the authorizations for using military force that underpin the ongoing war on terror, according to Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and...

