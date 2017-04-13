Glass Co.'s Insurance Plan Was Tax Scheme, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A California glass company's life insurance policy was a tax scheme that had to be disclosed to the IRS under pain of penalties, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday. A panel for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco agreed with the government that a California glass company's life insurance policy was substantially similar to other abusive transactions. (Getty Images) A three-judge panel affirmed a district court’s ruling that Interior Glass Systems Inc. was required to disclose a $5 million cash-value life insurance policy, called a group term life insurance plan for its sole employee, Michael Yates, from tax years 2009 to 2011....

