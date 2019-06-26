This BigLaw Firm Retains Best-To-Work-For Title

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has earned recognition as the best law firm to work for, running the table on Vault.com's quality of life, diversity and summer associate program rankings and garnering praise from associates for its "exceptional," "friendly" and "laid-back" culture. O'Melveny captured the top spot in the overall listing for each of the three aforementioned categories in the 2020 Vault rankings published Wednesday. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;border-width:1px;border-style:solid;border-color:#ccc;} .tg td{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;padding:5px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-color:#ccc;color:#333;background-color:#fff;} .tg th{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;padding:5px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-color:#ccc;color:#333;background-color:#f0f0f0;} .tg .tg-g8ul{background-color:#ECF4F6;font-style:italic;font-size:13px;border-color:inherit;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} .tg .tg-dc35{background-color:#ECF4F6;border-color:inherit;vertical-align:top} .tg .tg-l711{border-color:inherit} .tg .tg-c3ow{border-color:inherit;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} .tg .tg-4646{background-color:#ECF4F6;border-color:inherit} .tg .tg-ptw0{font-weight:bold;font-size:22px;background-color:#225669;color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} .tg .tg-abip{background-color:#ECF4F6;border-color:inherit;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) {.tg {width: auto !important;}.tg col {width: auto !important;}.tg-wrap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS