FCA Suit Doesn't Show ManorCare Lied About Hospice: Judge

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has extinguished a False Claims Act suit accusing HCR ManorCare Inc. of fraudulently billing Medicare for hospice services, finding that a whistleblower consultant failed to show that patients weren't actually dying. The ruling on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James G. Carr found that Kathi Holloway, a onetime consultant at ManorCare unit Heartland Hospice Inc., hadn't identified any false records or billing claims. And although Holloway purported to possess a list of Heartland patients who weren't terminally ill — meaning they were expected to die within six months — the list doesn't actually describe why those patients...

