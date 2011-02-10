Labaton Chair Decries 'Unfair' Criticism Of Firm's Political Ties

Law360, Boston (June 26, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Scrutiny of campaign contributions and other political connections that may have helped Labaton Sucharow secure clients has been "extraordinarily unfair," the firm's chairman testified in Boston federal court Wednesday at a hearing about allegedly improper practices by it and two other firms in a class action against State Street. Labaton Sucharow LLP chairman Christopher Keller testified in Boston federal court in a wide-ranging inquiry into the billing practices at his law firm and two others. "We're a politically active firm," Labaton Sucharow LLP chairman Christopher Keller said as a judge questioned him about the firm's political ties. Keller said he has not seen similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS