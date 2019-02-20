ND Air Ambulance Regs Not Preempted, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Insurance regulators have asked the Eighth Circuit to uphold a North Dakota law limiting air ambulance companies from charging consumers excessive fees, saying the state law isn’t preempted by federal law governing air carrier’s prices, routes or services because it’s aimed at protecting policyholders. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the group of insurance regulators from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories that sets U.S. insurance standards, filed an amicus brief on Tuesday backing North Dakota officials in a challenge from air ambulance company Guardian Flight LLC. “The outcome argued for in this case by Guardian...

