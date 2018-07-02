Conservatives Satisfied With 'Zombified' Auer Doctrine

Law360, Washington (June 26, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Opponents of Auer deference fell short of getting the U.S Supreme Court to formally overrule it, but many of them are welcoming the strict limitations the court spelled out on Wednesday for when judges should use the pro-regulator doctrine. While the court's decision in Kisor v. Wilkie refused to throw out the doctrine — which instructs courts to defer to an agency's interpretation of its own regulation — it vastly restricted its use, creating a five-part test that agencies have to meet before they can receive such deference. The heavy restrictions the court built around Auer led Justice Neil Gorsuch to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS