SEC Chairman's Chief Of Staff To Rejoin WilmerHale

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- After two years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as Chairman Jay Clayton's chief of staff, Lucas Moskowitz will return to WilmerHale after Labor Day as a partner in its securities department, a firm spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Moskowitz had served at the agency for more than five years and became the chief of staff in May 2017. The SEC announced Wednesday that he would be leaving in early August. "It has been the experience of a lifetime to work for Chairman Clayton and alongside the dedicated professionals at the SEC in Washington and across our 11 regional offices," Moskowitz said....

