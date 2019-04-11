Lionbridge Slams $300M Trade Secrets Suit As 'Frivolous'

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Translation company Lionbridge Technologies fired back at accusations that it had feigned interest in purchasing rival TransPerfect Global at a court-ordered auction just to lift the company's trade secrets, slamming the lawsuit as "frivolous" in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. Lionbridge, which is majority-owned by private equity firm HIG Middle Market, asked U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote to throw out New York-based TransPerfect's suit in its entirety, saying the company's claims are too "broad" and "conclusory" and that the suit was brought in the wrong court. Lionbridge said Delaware law, not New York law, governs the trade secrets claims since...

