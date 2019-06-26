USPTO's Collaborative Patent Search Program To Start Again

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is continuing a collaborative program with the five largest intellectual property offices in the world to streamline the search and examination procedures for international patent applications, the agency said Wednesday. The USPTO said that it will soon be accepting international applications to the second round of its Patent Cooperation Treaty Collaborative Search and Examination pilot program, in which patent examiners from the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea and China — collectively known as the IP5 — work together to process applications. The second year of the CS&E program, which launched last year, will run from July...

